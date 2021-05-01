WBH Advisory Inc. Grows Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,762 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.8% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Apple by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised Apple to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.49.

AAPL stock opened at $131.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.