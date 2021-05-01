Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Issues Earnings Results

Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, reports.

Shares of WMLLF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.29. The company had a trading volume of 421,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,587. The firm has a market cap of $49.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13. Wealth Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.31.

About Wealth Minerals

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. It primarily holds interest in the Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

