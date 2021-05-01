Wealthlocks (WLT) Price Tops $57.50 on Major Exchanges

Wealthlocks (CURRENCY:WLT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 1st. In the last week, Wealthlocks has traded 44.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wealthlocks coin can now be bought for about $57.50 or 0.00099677 BTC on popular exchanges. Wealthlocks has a market capitalization of $3.62 million and approximately $29,750.00 worth of Wealthlocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00062918 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.71 or 0.00283824 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004055 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $621.56 or 0.01077576 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00026313 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.52 or 0.00727310 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,473.81 or 0.99640012 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Wealthlocks

Wealthlocks’ total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,981 coins.

Wealthlocks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wealthlocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wealthlocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wealthlocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

