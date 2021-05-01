WEC Energy Group (WEC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect WEC Energy Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $97.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $106.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.06 and its 200 day moving average is $92.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 75.70%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.45.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

