Wedbush Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Century Communities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.26 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.17. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CCS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.17.

CCS opened at $73.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.94. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $75.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.65.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Century Communities by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Century Communities by 85.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Century Communities by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,465 shares in the company, valued at $24,207,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

