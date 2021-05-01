Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at $31,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In related news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total value of $60,904,034.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,552,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $736,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 416,388 shares of company stock valued at $144,573,891 over the last 90 days. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $319.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.11. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $132.67 and a one year high of $588.84. The firm has a market cap of $93.86 billion, a PE ratio of 409.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.81.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.