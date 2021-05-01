Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 2,189 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 8,078,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,747 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,925,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,549,000 after buying an additional 1,026,331 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,437,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,325,000 after buying an additional 1,022,650 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,324,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,106,000 after acquiring an additional 773,861 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $157.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.93 and a 1-year high of $158.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

