Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,457 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 222.0% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,400,000 after buying an additional 86,103 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 82.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 37,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $52.98 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.84 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.55 and a 200 day moving average of $50.81.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

