Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.76 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 70.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,197 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 442.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $299,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,259,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,413,447.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $14,286,130.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,068,787 shares in the company, valued at $158,128,765.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,505,964 shares of company stock valued at $139,741,356.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $23.04 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.58.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $322.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

