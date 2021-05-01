Wedbush Securities Inc. Invests $2.70 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,697,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Azora Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 622,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,170,000 after acquiring an additional 370,704 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $1,079,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV stock opened at $120.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $80.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.00, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.27.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.