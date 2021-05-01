Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $300.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $257.96.

Shares of SYK opened at $262.63 on Wednesday. Stryker has a 1 year low of $171.75 and a 1 year high of $268.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.50. The stock has a market cap of $98.83 billion, a PE ratio of 56.97, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,318,132,000 after acquiring an additional 364,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,331,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,796,434,000 after acquiring an additional 129,597 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,814,000 after purchasing an additional 357,755 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 246.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $811,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

