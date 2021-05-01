Wells Fargo & Company Boosts The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $300.00

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $292.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $268.67 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $301.49.

SHW opened at $273.87 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $172.32 and a one year high of $275.00. The company has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.31.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,743,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 10,244 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.17, for a total value of $6,793,513.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,679.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

