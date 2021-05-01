Wells Fargo & Company Increases Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target to $74.00

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 0.11% from the stock’s current price.

IART has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $74.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.87 and its 200-day moving average is $63.01. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $42.12 and a 52-week high of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 70,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $5,000,066.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,820,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,759,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 25,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,834,547.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,714 shares in the company, valued at $4,126,551. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,086,352 shares of company stock valued at $74,379,561 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2,703.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,984 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

