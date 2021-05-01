Wells Fargo & Company Raises Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $155.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on COF. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.64.

Shares of COF stock opened at $149.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $51.91 and a one year high of $150.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,339 shares of company stock worth $15,176,648 in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Capital One Financial by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 101,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

