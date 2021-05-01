West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.63 EPS

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. West Pharmaceutical Services updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.950-7.100 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.95-7.10 EPS.

NYSE:WST traded up $3.97 on Friday, hitting $328.52. The stock had a trading volume of 916,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,310. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.68, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $294.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.00. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1-year low of $185.09 and a 1-year high of $333.58.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.