Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 12,549 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,549 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 5.0% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Bank of America by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $40.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $41.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.32.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

