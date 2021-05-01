Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 890 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $649,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,307 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $640,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,177 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,872,369 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $554,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,580 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $512,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,490,872 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $219,580,000 after acquiring an additional 80,824 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COP. Truist Securities increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Shares of COP stock opened at $51.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.63. The company has a market cap of $71.60 million, a P/E ratio of -45.26, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

