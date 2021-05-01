Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,200 shares, an increase of 60.8% from the March 31st total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 27,252 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 24.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,983 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 42.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 35,846 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 20.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HIO opened at $5.15 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average of $5.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.