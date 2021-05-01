Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Short Interest Down 45.9% in April

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the March 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 123,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 16,508 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 55,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 19,076 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 113,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 79,742 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 332,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 20,134 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

NYSE MHF traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $7.79. 60,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,319. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.60. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.0218 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.