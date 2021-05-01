Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Raised to $88.00 at Morgan Stanley

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Western Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Western Digital has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Shares of Western Digital stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.63. 11,014,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,886,222. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 1.5% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 2.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 34.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Western Digital by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,233 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 25.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

