Western Financial Corporation Grows Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Western Financial Corporation grew its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Copart were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Copart by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 72,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,911,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 200,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,767,000 after buying an additional 13,841 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $124.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.28 and a 52 week high of $130.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.87.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $617.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.64 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.