Western Financial Corporation Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Western Financial Corporation lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,362,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,250 shares in the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $23,001,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $21,256,000. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $16,943,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 201.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 82,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after buying an additional 163,177 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $104.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.52. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

