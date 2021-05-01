Western Financial Corporation Increases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Western Financial Corporation raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,799 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Target were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at $3,098,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 150.5% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 24,890 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TGT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen upped their price target on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.35.

In other news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $207.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $106.10 and a 1-year high of $210.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

