Western Financial Corporation Increases Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Western Financial Corporation lifted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 23.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Newmont were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Newmont by 47.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Newmont by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $230,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,761,320.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $123,524.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,905 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James set a $78.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

Newmont stock opened at $62.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $52.33 and a 12-month high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

