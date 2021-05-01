Western Financial Corporation Purchases 3,328 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Western Financial Corporation lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 82.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,368 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 0.6% of Western Financial Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 18.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,752 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 261.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $15,239,000 after acquiring an additional 93,675 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,354 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $723,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM opened at $138.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.02 and a 200 day moving average of $142.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $157.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

