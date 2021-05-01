Western Financial Corporation Takes $418,000 Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Western Financial Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FALN. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,349,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $9,484,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $8,977,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $7,811,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 207.6% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 393,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,506,000 after acquiring an additional 265,590 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FALN opened at $29.47 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $29.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average is $29.25.

