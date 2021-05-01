Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Short Interest Update

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 365,100 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the March 31st total of 520,500 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 109,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, SVP Allen J. Miles III acquired 6,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $50,693.34. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,610.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 312.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 24.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 87,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNEB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

WNEB stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.22. Western New England Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $203.34 million, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.22.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 11.68%. Equities analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

