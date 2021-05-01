Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%.

Shares of WAB stock traded down $1.64 on Friday, hitting $82.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,088,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.41 and its 200-day moving average is $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $48.75 and a 52-week high of $86.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.51%.

WAB has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.71.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 5,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $440,569.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,429.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

