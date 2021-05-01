WEX (NYSE:WEX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

WEX (NYSE:WEX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%.

WEX stock traded down $7.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.21. The stock had a trading volume of 674,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.75, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. WEX has a 1-year low of $110.38 and a 1-year high of $234.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.59.

In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total transaction of $2,864,169.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,794,368.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 43,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $10,020,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,929,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,558 shares of company stock worth $58,833,800 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WEX. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.00.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

