WHALE 1-Day Volume Hits $658,228.00 (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One WHALE coin can now be bought for about $24.26 or 0.00042068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WHALE has traded 30.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. WHALE has a market cap of $132.37 million and $658,228.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00063338 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.29 or 0.00284827 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004050 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $629.10 or 0.01090668 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00026783 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.75 or 0.00715580 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,557.36 or 0.99787560 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

WHALE was first traded on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,455,330 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

