Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) CFO Sells $8,845,681.36 in Stock

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) CFO James W. Peters sold 37,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.91, for a total transaction of $8,845,681.36.
Shares of WHR stock opened at $236.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $246.24.
Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.14.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 443.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 345.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Whirlpool
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.
