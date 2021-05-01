Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) CFO Sells $8,845,681.36 in Stock

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) CFO James W. Peters sold 37,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.91, for a total transaction of $8,845,681.36.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $236.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $246.24.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 443.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 345.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

