WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a decline of 44.0% from the March 31st total of 76,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ WHF opened at $15.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.79. The company has a market cap of $316.26 million, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.38. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $16.72.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.71 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 27.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.42%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WHF. Raymond James boosted their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WhiteHorse Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.