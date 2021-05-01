WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a decline of 44.0% from the March 31st total of 76,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ WHF opened at $15.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.79. The company has a market cap of $316.26 million, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.38. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $16.72.
WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.71 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 27.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on WHF. Raymond James boosted their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WhiteHorse Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000.
WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile
WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.
Featured Article: Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.