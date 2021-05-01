Whittier Trust Co. Has $1.37 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,395,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,300,000 after buying an additional 7,810,196 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,792,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,278,756 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,184 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 2,777,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,488,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,771,000 after purchasing an additional 700,034 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $107.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.14. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.51 and a fifty-two week high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

