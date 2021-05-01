Whittier Trust Co. Has $1.56 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,923 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGE. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the fourth quarter worth $253,981,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 922,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,265 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,025,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,905 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,767,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,187,000 after acquiring an additional 667,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the fourth quarter worth $16,242,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGE opened at $43.97 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12-month low of $28.33 and a 12-month high of $47.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.96.

