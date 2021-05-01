Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $61.54 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $62.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

