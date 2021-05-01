Whittier Trust Co. Makes New $1.86 Million Investment in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FDS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.30.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.44, for a total value of $763,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,899.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.65, for a total transaction of $358,764.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,633 shares of company stock valued at $2,664,764. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FDS stock opened at $336.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $319.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.47. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $264.73 and a one year high of $365.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

