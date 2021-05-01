Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $575,000 Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 360.3% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,790,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,151,000 after purchasing an additional 96,126 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

SRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.45.

SRE stock opened at $137.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $112.16 and a 1-year high of $140.30. The stock has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.