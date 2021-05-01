Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $124.43 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $55.33 and a 1 year high of $130.02. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.06 and its 200 day moving average is $96.38.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

In other news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $286,466.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,618,271.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $815,171.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,250.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

