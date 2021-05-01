Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 513 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NGG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 26.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 330.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after buying an additional 108,648 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 16.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Grid during the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NGG. UBS Group raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. National Grid currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $62.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $53.09 and a 1-year high of $63.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.58 and its 200-day moving average is $59.72.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

