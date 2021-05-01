Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 653 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its position in Hess by 52.4% in the first quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 127,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth about $13,501,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Hess by 5.8% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 241.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 15,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth about $1,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 23,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $1,698,975.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,181 shares in the company, valued at $12,172,940.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 34,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $2,004,512.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 189,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,863,296.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 659,283 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,806. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HES opened at $74.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $78.25.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Hess’s payout ratio is -105.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HES. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hess has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

