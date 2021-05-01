Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 2,002 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,210,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GIS opened at $60.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.20. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $675,306.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

