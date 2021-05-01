Whittier Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,929 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.3% of Whittier Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $65,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

JNJ stock opened at $162.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The stock has a market cap of $428.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.47 and its 200 day moving average is $156.18.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

