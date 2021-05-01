William Blair Weighs in on Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ALSN)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allison Transmission in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.99. William Blair also issued estimates for Allison Transmission’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.66 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALSN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.57.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $41.47 on Friday. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $46.04. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.41.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.48 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 15.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

