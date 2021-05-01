William Jackson Purchases 1,000 Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Stock

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) insider William Jackson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,590 ($59.97) per share, for a total transaction of £45,900 ($59,968.64).

Shares of The Berkeley Group stock opened at GBX 4,627 ($60.45) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of £5.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.00. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 3,840 ($50.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,900 ($64.02). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,509.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,463.42.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 9.13 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.71%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,055 ($79.11) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,475 ($71.53) to GBX 5,240 ($68.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Berkeley Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,235.22 ($68.40).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

