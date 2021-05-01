William Scott Martin Sells 2,123 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director William Scott Martin sold 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $148,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

William Scott Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 27th, William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of BancFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $174,775.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $345,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total value of $342,650.00.

On Monday, March 8th, William Scott Martin sold 7,500 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total value of $541,950.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, William Scott Martin sold 10,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $665,000.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.54 and its 200 day moving average is $61.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.39. BancFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $77.38.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%. Research analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in BancFirst in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 29,982 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

