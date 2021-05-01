WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.38

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.38 and last traded at $29.60, with a volume of 827040 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.08.

WSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.82.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.40.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $437.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.65 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. Analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $466,480,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $9,902,516.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,884 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 809,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,078,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,872,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,378,000 after buying an additional 225,035 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,575,000 after buying an additional 466,530 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.