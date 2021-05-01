WinCash Trading Up 14.9% This Week (WCC)

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 30th. During the last seven days, WinCash has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. One WinCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0554 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. WinCash has a market cap of $83,075.00 and $1,810.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00011114 BTC.

WinCash Coin Profile

WinCash (WCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. The official website for WinCash is wincashcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling WinCash

