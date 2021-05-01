Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRWSY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRWSY opened at $12.13 on Friday. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $13.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average of $12.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

