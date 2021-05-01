Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRWSY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRWSY opened at $12.13 on Friday. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $13.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average of $12.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.45.

About Wm Morrison Supermarkets

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Analyst Recommendations for Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY)

Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.