Woodward, Inc. (WWD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on June 1st

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.162 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th.

Woodward has increased its dividend by 4.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of WWD traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.01. The stock had a trading volume of 331,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,797. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.80. Woodward has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $127.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $537.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.91 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Analysts forecast that Woodward will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.63.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 5,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $588,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Sagar A. Patel sold 83,400 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $9,663,558.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,320.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,604 shares of company stock worth $25,151,523. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

