WPP (LON:WPP) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

WPP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($13.46) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a sell rating and set a GBX 835 ($10.91) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 885 ($11.56) to GBX 925 ($12.09) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. WPP currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,002 ($13.09).

LON WPP opened at GBX 975.60 ($12.75) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of £11.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 941.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 816.24. WPP has a one year low of GBX 534.60 ($6.98) and a one year high of GBX 1,000.01 ($13.07).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from WPP’s previous dividend of $10.00. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.04%.

In other WPP news, insider Thomas Ilube bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 907 ($11.85) per share, with a total value of £9,070 ($11,850.01). Also, insider John Rogers sold 79,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 911 ($11.90), for a total value of £724,381.65 ($946,409.26).

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

